Girls born in the 90s stan this nolgastic Lizzie McGuire makeup collection

ColourPop Cosmetics launches the Disney Lizzie McGuire makeup collection for the super fans.

Disney’s Lizzie McGuire, the quintessential best friend in your head, is getting her own 2000s-inspired makeup line.

The new collection from ColourPop Cosmetics is for the super fans, basically all of the girls born in the 90s.

The products feature Lizzie’s animated alter ego and a range of pink, neon green, duochromes and glitter.

The Disney Lizzie McGuire full collection, which is priced at $111, includes the What Dreams Are Made Of, a vibrant 12-pan eyeshadow palette, So Juicy lip-plumbing glosses, two pressed powder blushes, two glittery obsessed gels, and a bubblegum pop lip scrub. The items also available individually, starting at $9.

This is not the first time ColourPop has dropped Disney-inspired collections. Currently, Frozen, Bambi and Mulan-inspired makeup products are available.

Ad

Really just bought the whole Lizzie McGuire makeup collection. Catch me looking poppin pic.twitter.com/VRTwcxAhqn — Katrisse David (@_katricee) March 26, 2021

I just wanna thank @ColourPopCo for making my childhood dream Lizzie McGuire makeup collection 💞 🌸 — Lisi Valenciana (@ilissaVee) March 26, 2021