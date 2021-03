The pickle margarita is now available at Taco Cabana.

HOUSTON – Taco Cabana is introducing some new margarita flavors including a pickle margarita.

According to the company’s Instagram, the new flavor is no joke. The pickle margarita has officially been introduced alongside other seasonal flavors like strawberry mint, mango jalapeño and Love Potion.

The new flavors will be available for a limited time only.

Taco Cabana is asking people who choose to enjoy the beverages to please drink responsibly.