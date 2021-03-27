Here is how you can participate in a free bilingual yoga class at the MFAH tomorrow

HOUSTON – The Museum of Fine Arts Houston is hosting a virtual bilingual yoga class on Sunday for anyone who wants to kick off their day with a little Zen.

According to the MFAH website, the class is part of their “MFAH on the Move” wellness program.

It is a free class that will be taught by yoga instructor Yuri Amor Perez via Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Participants will get the chance to center themselves and “enjoy art-focused positivity breaks to explore sculptures by Louise Bourgeois and Ruth Asawa.”

Visit the MFAH website for more information.