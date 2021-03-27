7 people indicted for selling drugs in Galveston County crack ring

HOUSTON – Seven Houston-area residents have been indicted for selling drugs in Galveston County crack ting, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Smith Henry Jones, 40, and wife Lekisha Marie Jones, 42, both of Houston; and Harold Damon Brown, 43, and Dejon Nicole Thomas, 38; both of La Marque were all arrested Thursday. They will now face federal charges for their involvement in distributing cocaine to residents of La Marque and Texas City, according to a release.

Those prosecuted made their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam Sheldon in Houston on Thursday afternoon.

Latoya Vonea Worthy, 30, La Marque, was also charged. Shane Alan Flores, 39, League City, was previously in custody and is set for a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison on March 29 at 2 p.m.

Ronnie LaShawn Allen, 41, Hitchcock, was also in custody and will be transferred to face the charges in this indictment in the near future, according to a release.

The indictment alleges all seven individuals conspired to possess with intent to distribute cocaine powder and crack between Feb. 16, 2017, and Feb. 26, 2019, according to a release. Five of the counts allege Allen and Thomas possessed with intent to distribute either cocaine or crack, according to a release. The Joneses were also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a release.

If convicted, they face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine if convicted in the conspiracy. Individuals who were charged with the substantive drug counts could also receive up to 20 years and another $1 million maximum fine. The money laundering conspiracy carries a potential punishment of 20 years and a fine not to exceed $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.