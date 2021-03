CYPRESS – A 10-year-old child was transported to the hospital after being shot by his/her stepfather Friday evening, deputies confirmed.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on Cypress Breeze Drive around 9 p.m.

Deputies say the child was accidentally shot in the abdomen by a stepfather.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

