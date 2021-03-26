VIDEO: Watch as massive Texas house dubbed ‘The Plantation’ is demolished in Jamaica Beach

HOUSTON – A massive home in Jamaica Beach, Texas, is no more.

The home dubbed “The Plantation” by locals was torn down Thursday, according to social media postings from the area showing the massive demolition on Termini San Luis Pass Road.

The massive million-dollar home at 17007 Termini San Luis Pass Road came down in spectacular fashion. You can watch the final stage of the demolition in the video above.

The four-bedroom, four-bath home was two-and-a-half stories tall on a beachfront lot and appraised at $1,229,730, according to HAR. Some on social media decried the demolition of the historic home, but others noted official records said it was built in 1999, had no serious historical value and sported décor elements of the time -- such as black marble and gold hardware -- that would be pricey to update in such a large house.

It’s unclear why the house was torn down and what is planned for the beachfront land on which it stood.

Take a look inside the demolished house to see what it once looked like.

17007 Termini San Luis Pass Road (HAR)

See all of the photos here.