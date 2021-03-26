VIDEO: Cypress man shot at after catching pair stealing neighbor’s wheels, officials say

CYPRESS, Texas – Authorities are searching for two men who they said fired shots at a Cypress man Friday when he caught them stealing wheels from his neighbor’s property.

The incident was reported about 5:30 a.m. at a home on Cobblestone Drive in the Cypress Hill neighborhood.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the man was investigating a motion alert from his security system when he encountered two people stealing his neighbor’s wheels.

In a video released by investigators, the homeowner can be heard asking someone off-camera what they are doing. Someone responds that they are leaving.

“You’re getting in your car right now?” the homeowner, who appears to be armed himself, asked. “I suggest you do that.”

After a few seconds, shots are fired at the homeowner, who falls to the ground to escape the bullets. He runs inside and tells someone to “call the cops.”

Shortly after that, a white SUV can be seen speeding away from the scene.

Investigators described that vehicle as a late-model Chevrolet Equinox.

Authorities released this image of a getaway vehicle they said was used during a theft in Cypress, Texas, on March 26, 2021. (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

The pair involved in the shooting were last seen wearing black short-sleeve shirts and black pants.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 281-376-3472.