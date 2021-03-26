Houston Newsmakers: Never a waste of time to do righteous things

U.S. Rep. Al Green (D) 9th is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says trying to pass gun legislation continues to be the right thing to do. You don’t always prevail the first time but you can prevail in time and I think we have to continue,” he said. “This is why I supported both of the background check bills.” Green also weighs in on the GOP efforts across the country to increase voting security to a point where Democrats are calling it legal suppression. “People ought to be able to vote and if they’re standing in line and they’re thirsty you ought to be able to give them water,” he said in response to a Georgia law that makes it illegal to offer free water, food or rain gear to voters waiting in line.

See much more from Congressman Green in this week’s Houston Newsmakers EXTRA

Ad

Stop Asian hate

Thu Nguyen, OCA National Director (KPRC)

OCA is the name of the national Asian civil rights organization pushing for an end to discrimination against Asians. Thu Nguyen is National Director and is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall. She says the roots of hate against Asians in this country run deep. “There’s been a long history of it in our country,” she said. “It kind of starts legislatively with the 1882 Chinese exclusion acts when that was the very first time in our country when a specific ethnic group was banned.” What’s being done to change the increased hate that has taken place since Coronavirus was used by some to target Asians? We talk about that and more on this week’s program and with additional conversation on Newsmakers EXTRA with Thu Nguyen .

“Be the solution”

Amanda Edwards, Founder "Be The Solution (KPRC)

That’s the name of the nonprofit started by former Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards. She says “Be the Solution” is a way to give. “It’s just being about being there when you’re needed and being in a space and place where you can help,” she said. “I’m excited to create this 501C3 opportunity to really fill that need for a lot of people who are in need of inspiration and empowerment.”

Ad

One event coming up is the free “Evening of Women’s Empowerment” Tuesday March 30th. For more information sign up at this link: https://bit.ly/39lzKKS

More Information:

U.S. Rep. Al Green (D), 9th Congressional District

· Website: https://algreen.house.gov/

· Twitter: @RepAlGreen

Thu Nguyen, OCA National Director

· Website: https://www.ocanational.org/

· Website: http://www.ocahouston.org/

· Twitter: @OCANational

Amanda Edwards, Founder, Be The Solution

· Website: https://amandakedwards.com/be-the-solution/

· Twitter: @AmandaforTexas