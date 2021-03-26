Woman charged in murder of 64-year-old ex-husband, deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

CONROE, Texas – Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 64-year-old man was found shot to death in Conroe Thursday. Deputies said the man’s former wife is suspected of the shooting.

Deputies said they were called to Solomon Road off South Walker Road in the Midway Community of North Montgomery County around 8 p.m. about reports of a fatal shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found 64-year-old Steve Walker dead on the floor with gunshot wounds. Authorities said Walker’s former wife, 56-year-old Diane Walker, told investigators she woke up to find the man’s body on the floor.

According to detectives, they worked the scene for close to eight hours before putting enough evidence together to support a murder charge. Detective Haas with Montgomery County Homicide and Violent Crimes Units said Walker’s story was very inconsistent and there had been an argument earlier. Deputies said Walker was shot multiple times with a handgun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.