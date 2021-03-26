15-year-old boy shot in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to reports of a shooting in northwest Houston. Police said a 15-year-old boy has been shot.

The shooting happened Friday in the 9500 block of Kempwood around 5 p.m.

According to an HPD tweet, the teenager was shot during an exchange of gunfire.

There’s no word on the condition of the teen or the reason behind the shooting.

Northwest officers are at a shooting 9500 Kempwood. 15 year old male shot during an exchange of gunfire. 202 pic.twitter.com/sWygxVeOLV — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 26, 2021

