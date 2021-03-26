photo
15-year-old boy shot in northwest Houston, police say

Ninfa Saavedra
Crime
child shot
Police siren (Generic photo)

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to reports of a shooting in northwest Houston. Police said a 15-year-old boy has been shot.

The shooting happened Friday in the 9500 block of Kempwood around 5 p.m.

According to an HPD tweet, the teenager was shot during an exchange of gunfire.

There’s no word on the condition of the teen or the reason behind the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

