Reserve your free ‘Garden to Go’ kits from Lowe’s

HOUSTON – Lowe’s is celebrating springtime with a cool giveaway. Every week in April for “SpringFest” the home improvement chain is giving away garden-to-go project kits.

The kits will have different themes every week. To get your own kit, you need to reserve it online.

Registration opens on April 1. You will be able to find the link to register on Lowes.com at that time.

Here is the weekly schedule of kits:

April 8: Lowe’s says this kit “is sponsored by Miracle-Gro” and includes recipes from cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

April 15: Lowe’s Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.

April 22: For Earth Day, Lowe’s will give out 500,000 tree saplings

April 29: “Lowe’s Butterfly Quest” helps families create a butterfly garden.