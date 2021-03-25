Ask 2: Is it illegal to cross through a parking lot to avoid traffic light?

Question: Is it illegal to cross through a parking lot to avoid traffic lights?

Answer: It is definitely illegal to cut through a parking lot to avoid a light and turn from one highway to another. According to Sergeant Woodward with the Texas Department of Public Safety, officers will actually write tickets. If you get caught, expect to pay up to a $200 fine.

If you’re wondering, the rule is in place for safety, because of the amount of pedestrian traffic in a parking lot.