Amazon to build 4 new delivery stations in Houston area

HOUSTON – Amazon continues to expand its company in the Houston area after announcing that it’s building four more delivery stations in the Houston area.

The additional delivery stations will help increase the company’s efficiency of deliveries for customers in the area, according to Amazon.

The stations will create more than 300 full-time jobs, which will pay $15 per hour and a benefits package, according to a release.

Amazon expects the new sites to open sometime later this year.

The following delivery stations will be located at the following addresses:

9155 Derrington Road, Houston, TX 76011

11311 N Gessner Drive, Houston, TX 77064

Northcrest and Spring Steubner, Spring, TX 77064

Interstate 59 and Kingwood Drive, Porter, TX 77365

“We are both excited and grateful to Amazon for seeing an opportunity to expand their growing network in this quickly developing area of Montgomery County,” said Frank McCrady, president and CEO of the East Montgomery County Improvement District.