2 Fulshear officers injured in small plane crash in New Mexico

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

plane crash
2 Fulshear PD officers involved in plane crash in New Mexico. (Fulshear PD)

FULSHEAR, Texas – Two Fulshear officers are recovering after a plane crash in Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the plane crash that happened on Wednesday.

Fulshear Police Department posted on its social media accounts that two officers, Adam Schoof and Dilon Rice, were severely injured in the crash.

New Mexico State Police along with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) have confirmed that two of your officers,...

Posted by Fulshear Police on Thursday, March 25, 2021

According to the department, Schoof, the pilot, flies during his off time for recreation and also volunteers his time to fly patients to hospitals. This accident, the department says, was not duty-related.

Officials said Schoof and Rice were the only passengers on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The Fulshear Police Foundation set up a benefit fund for the two officers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

