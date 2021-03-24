Galveston County’s top doctor views ferry access as possible move to vaccinate more people

Galveston – It is considered one of the more interesting proposals in the push to get people shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Galveston’s top doctor wants to give priority boarding on the Galveston-Bolivar ferry to people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ll work out a deal with the ferry so that people (who) get vaccinated, get on the ferry first,” said Dr. Philip Keise with the Galveston County Health Authority.

Keiser is floating the idea and says they need creative ways like this one to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Kathy Comeaux of Bolivar said she’s not planning on getting the vaccine just yet. She said she’s had several friends who have experienced adverse reactions. But she believes the doctor’s idea makes sense.

“I could see where it would be maybe advantageous for others who would be wanting to get it and enable them to make use of that time,” she said.

Keiser says the idea will be easier to pull off as we move further into the spring and summer travel seasons and as activity in the area increases for events like Jeep Weekend, which is scheduled for May.

“We’ll just go down the line ‘Bam, bam, bam, bam, bam.’ One-shot and done,” said Keiser.“ Have some medical personnel on the ferries so that they can watch those folks as they’re going over. Make sure there’s no problem. Why not?”