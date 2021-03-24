Former HPD officer sentenced to 87 months in prison on drug conspiracy charges

HOUSTON – A former officer with the Houston Police Department has been ordered to prison after admitting her guilt in a Houston-area cocaine conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

On Jan. 16, 2020, 41-year-old Julissa Diaz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. At that time, she admitted she stopped a vehicle containing cocaine and arrested the occupant to allow others to steal the drugs.

On Wednesday, Julissa was sentenced to 87-months in prison, which will immediately be followed by three years of supervised release.

“Julissa Diaz used her position as a sworn police officer to commit these crimes. When she participated in the drug trafficking conspiracy, she violated a sacred oath, as well as the trust our city placed in her,” stated Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux. “Each day, the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers place their lives on the line to protect our communities, while upholding the trust of a nation, and stand firmly against those few who would tarnish our badge.”

In November 2018, Carlos Campos identified a potential drug courier and provided that information to Jesse Holt, a tow truck driver. Holt passed the information to Ricardo Diaz -- the husband of Julissa -- who gave it to his wife and asked her to conduct the illegal stop.

On Nov. 8, 2018, Julissa stopped and arrested the occupant who was actually an undercover officer posing as the drug courier. The vehicle contained eight kilograms of cocaine. Officials say Julissa deliberately left the drugs in the car so the co-conspirators could then steal them. Holt was stationed nearby and towed the car away.

Ricardo -- her now ex-husband, Campos and Holt also pleaded guilty.