Don’t freak out if you see fire or smoke near Memorial Park Thursday

HOUSTON – It might be an alarming sight, but before you call the fire department, you should know that there is nothing to worry about.

According to the Houston Fire Department, they -- in collaboration with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center -- will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Arboretum.

A prescribed burn, according to the Houston Arboretum website, is “a carefully planned and executed intentional fire. When planning a prescribed fire, public safety, weather patterns, and the surrounding environment are all taken into account.”

The burn is expected to begin at the Arboretum near the 610 West loop and Woodway Drive on Thursday at noon, weather permitting, according to the HFD. If the weather does not cooperate, the burn will be rescheduled.

“HFD’s highly trained and certified wildland firefighters will be performing and overseeing the entire prescribed fire to establish continuity and the swift mitigation of potential life safety hazards,” the HFD wrote in a news release. “HFD will also be coordinating with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and the Houston Health Department to establish clean air (atmospheric) monitoring during the prescribed fire.”

For more information on the benefits of a prescribed fire and what you should expect, visit the Houston Arboretum’s website.