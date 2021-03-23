photo
Spring firefighters rescue fluffy puppy stuck in pipe

Spring Fire Department firefighters rescue a puppy stuck in pipe in Spring Lakes on March 21, 2021. (KPRC 2)

SPRING, Texas – Firefighters safely rescued a puppy that was stuck inside of a pipe in Spring Lakes on Sunday.

Photos posted on the Spring Fire Department’s Twitter page show several firefighters removing the pipe from around the dog’s neck and back safely into the arms of its owner.

