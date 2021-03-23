Spring firefighters rescue fluffy puppy stuck in pipe

SPRING, Texas – Firefighters safely rescued a puppy that was stuck inside of a pipe in Spring Lakes on Sunday.
Photos posted on the Spring Fire Department’s Twitter page show several firefighters removing the pipe from around the dog’s neck and back safely into the arms of its owner.
The @springfdtx Engine 71 & Rescue 71 B shift crews worked together to rescue a puppy stuck in a pipe today in Spring Lakes. The firefighters cut the pipe & safely removed the puppy.— Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) March 21, 2021
H/T to firefighter Logan Hall & District Chief Chris vonWiesenthal#dogrescue #hounews pic.twitter.com/xFrp0aESRs