HOUSTON – Congestion in Houston is a good indicator of things going back to normal, more people going back to work and students returning to school.

Though we’re not 100% back to pre-pandemic traffic congestion, we’re certainly getting close.

Here’s a look a the numbers:

Traffic Volumes

It’s worth noting, even though congestion is slowly making a comeback, a recent report says: fewer Houstonians are driving into work.

In 2019 nearly 85% of workers drove into the office, compared to nearly 90% in 2010.