HCSO searching for man who they say threatened Taco Bell employees in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say threatened employees at a Taco Bell in Cypress.

On March 16, deputies responded to reports of an aggressive customer at the Taco Bell located in the 17700 block of FM 529 around 9 p.m.

Deputies said while the employees were preparing the man’s food, he became verbally aggressive towards the food preparers and the managers.

Deputies said the man began to yell that the employees “shouldn’t do anything to his food.”

The manager tried to reason with the man, but deputies say he began to yell and threatened to beat up the manager.

According to deputies, the manager escorted the man out of the restaurant and locked the doors. The man then took his shirt off and approached the drive-thru window and banged on the window with his fists and threatened to shoot the workers, deputies said.

The man is described as being 22 to 28 years old, a medium build, and wearing a dark-colored shirt with light-colored shorts.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call HCSO’s violent crime unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-2222-8477.