Galveston ISD staff can now get vaccines at campus clinics

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Independent School District announced Tuesday that all staff members could now get their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release, the Moderna vaccine will be available at the on-campus Teen Health Centers. The vaccine is open to all staff members as well as students over 18 who have medical conditions.

There are Teen Health Centers at five of the 12 Galveston ISD campuses. The Ball High School clinic has already received 100 doses that are now available to be administered. Other sites are expected to receive vaccines in the coming days.

“Many of our staff members have already received the vaccine, but this will ensure that all teachers and other campus employees have convenient access,” Teen Health Center Executive Director Angie Brown said. “We’ll visit all campuses and then plans are to offer our Teen Health Center sites as distribution clinics for the public.”

According to the release, the vaccines will also be distributed by the Teen Health Center to those schools that do not have a center for on-site appointments.