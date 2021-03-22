Woman found dead in house fire in north Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department said officials are investigating to find out what caused a deadly fire at a north Houston home Monday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a home located in the 3800 block of Cochran around 1:50 a.m.

According to officials, arriving crews located a single-family residence with heavy flames. Firefighters said they were told a resident that lived there had not made it out of the home.

Firefighters said it took about 15-20 minutes to put the bulk of the flames out. Officials were slightly impeded by the security bars surrounding the home, HFD said. Firefighters said one older woman was found dead inside the home. She was located 10-15 feet from the door, investigators said.

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.