KPRC 2 launches Start TV Network on Channel 2.2 in Houston

KPRC 2 is bringing multicast entertainment network Start TV to Houston on its digital channel 2.2 starting March 29, 2021. Start TV showcases strong and resourceful female leading characters in a lineup of contemporary and proven procedural dramas. Each lead character and series embody a boldness and determination to “Start” leading the way, seeking the truth, solving the crime, and defending the innocent.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Start TV to our viewers here in Houston,” said KPRC 2 Creative Services Director Natalia Egan. “Start TV’s inventive lineup presents some of the most compelling female heroines in television drama, portrayed by award-winning actresses who have captivated audiences season after season.”

The talented and award-winning lead actresses featured on Start TV Network include Primetime Emmy winner Kyra Sedgewick in The Closer, Primetime Emmy winners Julianna Margulies and Christine Baranski in The Good Wife, Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander in Rizzoli & Isles, Annie Potts and Lorraine Toussaint in Any Day Now, Mary McDonnell in Major Crimes, Primetime Emmy winner Patricia Arquette in Medium, Jennifer Love Hewitt in Ghost Whisperer, and other acclaimed talent in contemporary dramas. In May, musical drama Nashville will premiere on Start TV starring Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere.

Ad

Start TV features an original seven-day-a-week strip schedule, with most episodes airing every day at the same time, Monday through Sunday. This convenient format allows viewers to tune in and “Start” watching any day or time they choose. Houston-area viewers can find Start TV on digital channel 2.2, Xfinity channel 320 and on other service providers by checking their local listings.

“My Start Story,” an original short-form profile series showcasing the stories of real women from all walks of life who work to change the world in their own way, airs throughout the day on Start TV, with a new woman featured every day. Past episodes have featured trailblazing comedian Carol Burnett, Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne, RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert, “Sneak Previews” executive producer Thea Flaum, Tony Award-winner Nancy Opel, iconic singer Dionne Warwick and more.

Ad

MeTV Houston, previously found on digital channel 2.2, moves to its new home on digital channel 51.1. For a complete list of channels and where to watch, visit www.MeTV.com

Viewers can see the complete Start TV network schedule by visiting www.StartTV.com.