Have you seen this man? Police searching for man accused of trying to kidnap child near Memorial Park

Police are asking for help identifying this man, who is wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping.

HOUSTON – Police are asking for help identifying a man who is accused of attempting to kidnap a child last month.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Feb. 24 near the 400 block of Crestwood Drive, near Memorial Park.

According to police, the child was walking near a pond in the area when the man grabbed the child from behind. Police said the child fell and began screaming, which caused the man to flee.

Officers described the man as white, bald, about 6 feet tall or more with an average build.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.