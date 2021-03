A Brazoria County church is in ashes after a large fire tore through the building on Monday, March 22, 2021.

CLUTE, Texas – A Brazoria County church is in ashes after a large fire tore through the building, authorities said.

The blaze broke out around 10 a.m. Monday at the Evergreen Baptist Church in Clute near Highland Park Drive and Highland Park Avenue, officials said.

According to the fire marshal, a worker was doing some plumbing work and somehow sparked a fire.

Officials said there were some staff members inside at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.