Well-known Burt’s Meat Market closing after 75 years in business

Burt’s Meat Market announced after 75 years the establishment is permanently closing its doors on March 31.

HOUSTON – A long-time meat company is shutting down in Houston.

Burt’s Meat Market announced after 75 years the establishment is permanently closing its doors on March 31. The store is located at 5910 Lyons Avenue.

The company thanked its customers for decades of support.

“When it’s time, it’s time,” Burt’s Meat Market wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Burts said customers can stock up on beef tips, gumbo, andouille sausage, boudin, and jalapeno cheese sausage before supplies last. They also asked the public to come out and show love to the employees, who have been working in the company for what seems like a lifetime.