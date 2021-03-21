Kamp Houston to host rodeo-themed, family-friendly weekend

Kamp Houston is hosting a rodeo-themed family-friendly weekend from March 26 to March 28.

HOUSTON – The rodeo must go on.

A Houston restaurant and lounge, Kamp Houston, announced a rodeo-themed family-friendly weekend from Friday to Sunday.

The three-day event will feature rodeo-style food and drinks, carnival rides, bull riding, a petting zoo, BBQ cookoff and prizes, according to the organizers. The menu will feature a “Kamp Out” barbeque plate and seafood boil.

Kamp Houston is located at 6025 Westheimer Road in the Galleria area.

“We wanted to host an event where the community could come enjoy elements of the rodeo. Our entire team is excited to execute something that will bring joy to the city as we have all experienced such a trying year,” said owner JR Martin.

The event will also feature local vendors selling merchandise and products.

Attendees are encouraged to wear rodeo attire.

Guests are encouraged to take a rideshare option to get dropped off as parking is limited.

To purchase tickets, guests can visit the link.