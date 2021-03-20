HPD: 5 injured in shooting at north Houston club

HOUSTON – Five people were injured in a shooting at a north Houston club late Friday night, according to Houston police.

At approximately 2:34 a.m. officers were dispatched to a club located in the 10200 block of North Freeway in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, officers located a male victim suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

During an investigation into the shooting, detectives learned four additional people were injured in the incident. One man, who sustained a gunshot wound to his neck, is in critical condition. The other victims are in stable condition

Preliminary information suggests the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the club. At some point during the altercation, a suspect with a pistol began firing, striking five people. Investigators said it’s unclear if the victims were targeted.

An investigation into the shooting is in its early stages. Detectives are interviewing the victims and intend to review the club’s security footage.

No information on the suspect was provided.