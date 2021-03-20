Houston police searching for man who went missing after receiving dialysis treatment near Hermann Park

Houston police are searching for a 56-year-old man reported missing Saturday.

John Jackson was last seen Friday at 5610 Almeda Road where he received a dialysis treatment. At approximately 2 p.m. he left that location on his way to Methodist hospital, according to police.

Jakcson is described as a Black male weighing 253 pounds and standing 6′1′' tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.