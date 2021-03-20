photo
Houston police responding to disturbance at Galleria Mall

Tierra Smith
, Digital Producer

Houston police are responding to a disturbance Saturday afternoon at Galleria Mall, according to officials. (Courtesy of Helen Yang) (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to a disturbance Saturday afternoon at Galleria Mall, according to officials.

Police said people are running around in the Galleria, which is located at 5100 Westheimer Road. The incident happened near the Macys around 3:30 p.m., police said.

According to Twitter users, there was a possible shooting in the mall.

More than an hour later, HPD Chief Arti Acevedo said police found no evidence of a shooting at the mall. In the Twitter post, he also said the situation is stable and no one suffered any injuries.

People are asked to avoid this area and to report any suspicious behavior to HPD.

Here is a video posted on Twitter during the incident:

