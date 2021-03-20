HCSO: Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross SH 249

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A pedestrian attempting to cross SH 249 was fatally struck by a vehicle late Friday in northwest Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 11:05 p.m., an unidentified driver in a black pickup truck was traveling southbound in the 14700 block of SH-249 and struck the pedestrian as he crossed the southbound lanes.

The pedestrian was transported by Harris County Emergency Corp to HCA Houston Northwest in critical condition. He was pronounced dead early Saturday morning while being treated at the hospital.

Deputies said the black pickup failed to stop and render aid and left the scene without providing any information.

This case is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office-Vehicular Crimes Division.