GALLERY: 32 stolen catalytic converters found in vehicle after suspects arrested during chase, HCSO says

Four people were arrested Saturday after a police chase in Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled. The suspects bailed but were quickly apprehended.
While searching the vehicle, deputies found 32 stolen catalytic converters, along with over $14,500 in cash. Deputies said the cash and car were seized.
All four suspects are in custody.
