1 person dead, another injured after crash caused by street racer, HCSO says

One killed, one injured after street racing crash

HOUSTON – One person is dead, and another is seriously injured following a crash caused by a street race, Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded to reports of a deadly crash at 2920 Mueschke Road around 10 p.m. Friday.

Witness report a street race turned deadly when a Truck lost control and struck another car killing one and seriously injuring another. The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot. Investigators are working on his identity and location. 2920 at Mueschke rd closed both ways. pic.twitter.com/ACCTbHBTtK — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) March 20, 2021

Witnesses say the driver of a truck was street racing when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another car.

The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot, according to deputies. Investigators are working to identify the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.