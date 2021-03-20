photo
1 person dead, another injured after crash caused by street racer, HCSO says

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

One killed, one injured after street racing crash (KPRC)

HOUSTON – One person is dead, and another is seriously injured following a crash caused by a street race, Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded to reports of a deadly crash at 2920 Mueschke Road around 10 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses say the driver of a truck was street racing when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another car.

The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot, according to deputies. Investigators are working to identify the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

