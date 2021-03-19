Houston Newsmakers: Acevedo heading to Miami

HPD Chief Art Acevedo announced this week that he is leaving to lead the Miami Police Department

“I just hope that Houstonians will remember me as someone that cared deeply about the cops he lost, the children and lives cut short by violence and about this extended community,” Chief Art Acevedo says the offer to lead the Miami police department came out of the blue but the timing was right to take it now.

There weren’t many dull moments during his tenure. Among them was the infamous Harding Street raid that resulted in the deaths of two civilians and criminal charges against several officers.

“The silver lining is that we actually found the malfeasance,” he said. “That we held these officers accountable and I think we can’t lose sight of that.”

U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, (D) 7th Congressional District (KPRC)

“We have the highest uninsured rate in the nation”

U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, (D) 7th, says a million Texans will be able to gain medical insurance if the state expands Medicaid, which is why she introduced the Expand Medicaid Act for inclusion in the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

We talk about COVID Relief, efforts to reach bipartisan agreements, the immigration crisis at the border and Republican efforts to revamp voting rights in states across the country, on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and here on Newsmakers EXTRA with Rep. Lizzie Fletcher.

Ad

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, (R) 2nd Congressional District (KPRC)

“They’re all getting 14-hundred dollar checks. They never lost their job.”

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, (R) 2nd says the American Rescue Plan is overloaded with spending not needed. He says those who never lost a paycheck during the pandemic should not be receiving 14-hundred dollar checks. “Is this really fair?” he said on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall. Crenshaw says more common sense from Democrats could have gained Republican support.

Also this week, the challenge of working across the aisle on other issues such as infrastructure and his highest priorities local on Newsmakers EXTRA with Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

More Information:

Chief Art Acevedo, Houston Police Chief

· Website: https://www.houstontx.gov/police/chief/

· Twitter: @ArtAcevedo

U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D), 7th Congressional District

Ad

· Website: https://fletcher.house.gov/

· Twitter: @RepFletcher

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R), 2nd Congressional

· Website: https://crenshaw.house.gov/

· Twitter: @RepDanCrenshaw