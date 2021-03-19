Community raises nearly $4,000 for 94-year-old man who misplaced hundreds of dollars

HOUSTON – One community showed a moving act of kindness when they came together to help an elderly man after he misplaced hundreds of dollars.

Ninety-four-year-old Kenneth Peting has not left his home in the last several months due to the advice from his doctor. However, on Wednesday he journeyed to the grocery store to get his wife some food, but he lost an envelope with $800 along the way.

“I don’t know how to describe it, it’s a feeling of ‘ugghhh,’ because I worked hard for my money.” said Peting, a World War II Veteran.

Peting met Cindy Gonzalez while shopping for groceries for his wife. The pair chatted and Gonzalez helped him grab some large paper plates.

When Peting made his way to the checkout counter, he realized the envelope filled was cash wasn’t on him, then frantically searched his car. Gonzalez spotted him, and quickly realized something was wrong and walked over to help.

“I asked if I could check his pockets. I said don’t tell your wife, but I am going to check your pockets. So, I helped him check all of his pockets, couldn’t find anything,” said Gonzalez.

The pair couldn’t find the cash in Peting’s car or the store.

“After that, I saw him drive off and I was just in tears, hoping to help him,” said Gonzalez.

So, she decided to make a public Facebook post and explain the situation.

“Then before you know it, $10 started coming in and $15, $50,” said Gonzalez.

Less than 24-hours later, Gonzalez had collected $3,705 and handed it over to Peting.

“I am overwhelmed. I can’t believe this. I just think it’s a payback for all that I’ve done in my life,” said Peting.

“I feel like he’s going to be my Pawpaw now. God not only brought me to him, but he’s going to help me because I need a grandpa,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said she was the messenger, but it was a community effort to replace the cash Peting misplaced and deserved.