CDC looking to relax guidelines in schools when it comes to social distancing

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into whether six feet of distance is necessary to keep students safe at school or if three feet is okay, NBC News reports.

The current CDC guidelines recommend maintaining six feet of distance between students, which limits how many students can safely fit into each classroom.

According to NBC News, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was questioned about the issue during a Wednesday subcommittee hearing of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. The subject of the hearing was vaccine distribution.

Walensky said the science on the issue continues to evolve. Growing evidence suggests that three feet may be acceptable.

