Tornadoes, severe storms rip through the South: See some of the most powerful videos, photos of the weather

HOUSTON – Tornadoes and other forms of severe weather are blowing through the southern United States on Wednesday.
Here are some of the most powerful videos and photos of the storms found on social media.
South Tuscaloosa county now. @spann pic.twitter.com/dk5h2gu2He— Derek Osborn (@DerekOsborn34) March 17, 2021
Tornado wiped out some chicken houses in Wayne County Mississippi (about 14 miles east of Laurel). #mswx #tornado pic.twitter.com/A8tMz39jEQ— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 17, 2021
Damage along Autauga County 53 #alwx pic.twitter.com/lBHInqVsMM— Josh Johnson (@JoshWeather) March 17, 2021
#Tornado warning in #RogersCounty until 2:45. The clouds outside our home in #Claremore look ominous @KTULNews pic.twitter.com/3wcq2KInmA— Ethan Hutchins (@ehutchinsnews) March 17, 2021
TORNADO ( via @MyRadarWX ) Butler, AL. #alwx @ReedTimmerAccu @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/z5AXtggF21— Samantha Weiss (@samanthapweiss) March 17, 2021
Video of the tornado warned Tulsa, OK supercell headed up I-44. Large wall cloud. #okwx @MikeCollierWX pic.twitter.com/ETrOYijTUR— Matt Coker (@StormCoker) March 17, 2021
Tornado crossing US-82 south of County Rd 187 @spann @JoshJohnson pic.twitter.com/oLRPosIwH1— Josh Pate 🎙🏈 (@LateKickJosh) March 17, 2021
Shana Hodge just sent me this video of the tornado that happened in Wayne County, MS along the U.S. Highway 84 corridor. 12:10PM. Lots of debris! @NWSMobile @spann @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/ejgi0KUVy0— Spinks Megginson (@rzweather) March 17, 2021
TORNADO VIDEO: Tyrone Thomas Jr. sent us this video of a tornado between Waynesboro and Laurel. https://t.co/gu0tyfieXa pic.twitter.com/Oo0Kkr83Af— WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) March 17, 2021
TORNADO VIDEO: This was sent in by Lennye Smith near Highway 583 in Brookhaven. https://t.co/d4gHSSr0eJ pic.twitter.com/gZJmCsvKTD— WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) March 17, 2021
TORNADO ALERT- #tornado #mswx #alwx #WeatherAlert #WeatherForecast #storms #TORNADOWARNING pic.twitter.com/jYkte22r5Z— Williamsnews24 (@williamsnews24) March 17, 2021
A confirmed #tornado passed near Moundville, #Alabama. Initial reports of damage. pic.twitter.com/skuHbUd4TO— BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) March 17, 2021
Another LIVE storm chasing video from #Alabama#USA #USwx #Tornado #TORNADOWARNING #severeweather https://t.co/cZgTDrNNHB— Shaya (@SH_144000) March 17, 2021
Apparent Pictures of The tornado in Tuscaloosa #Tornado pic.twitter.com/iOpKgzDbDj— Jackal (@DeathJackal_) March 17, 2021
#demopolis #tornado #Alabama pic.twitter.com/rhCHeIGMNl— Ryan Smith (@StormChaserRyan) March 17, 2021
3-17-2021 Demopolis, Al Crazy Tornado shot from drone https://t.co/x9CK7vGmF0 via @YouTube drone footage of tornado😳😳😳. #Tornado #TORNADOWARNING— Jackal (@DeathJackal_) March 17, 2021
🔴 Live #IRL #StormChaser | Alabama #Tornado Outbreakhttps://t.co/5IqspY3ViY— Kabooki Lou (@Kabooki_Lou) March 17, 2021
#Tornado outbreak unfolding in #Alabama. PLEASE stay weather aware and take all warnings seriously! 🌪🌪 https://t.co/MIfRnbDypX— #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) March 17, 2021
Incredibly dangerous situation unfolding in Alabama. We just witnessed a tornado on the ground near Cooper in Autauga County around 2pm CDT. Some reports and images are taking a while to come in due to poor cell service. No injuries or serious damage in this area. #alwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/KzVLe1gCWq— Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) March 17, 2021
Yes the tornado came down our road here in theWhistler Community, Wayne County Mississippi.. Our house , and We are ok...Posted by Devon Polansky on Wednesday, March 17, 2021