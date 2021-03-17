77ºF

Local News

Tornadoes, severe storms rip through the South: See some of the most powerful videos, photos of the weather

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: 
tornado
,
weather

HOUSTON – Tornadoes and other forms of severe weather are blowing through the southern United States on Wednesday.

Here are some of the most powerful videos and photos of the storms found on social media.

Yes the tornado came down our road here in theWhistler Community, Wayne County Mississippi.. Our house , and We are ok...

Posted by Devon Polansky on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: