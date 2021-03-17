Tornadoes, severe storms rip through the South: See some of the most powerful videos, photos of the weather

HOUSTON – Tornadoes and other forms of severe weather are blowing through the southern United States on Wednesday.

Here are some of the most powerful videos and photos of the storms found on social media.

Tornado wiped out some chicken houses in Wayne County Mississippi (about 14 miles east of Laurel). #mswx #tornado pic.twitter.com/A8tMz39jEQ — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 17, 2021

Video of the tornado warned Tulsa, OK supercell headed up I-44. Large wall cloud. #okwx @MikeCollierWX pic.twitter.com/ETrOYijTUR — Matt Coker (@StormCoker) March 17, 2021

Shana Hodge just sent me this video of the tornado that happened in Wayne County, MS along the U.S. Highway 84 corridor. 12:10PM. Lots of debris! @NWSMobile @spann @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/ejgi0KUVy0 — Spinks Megginson (@rzweather) March 17, 2021

TORNADO VIDEO: Tyrone Thomas Jr. sent us this video of a tornado between Waynesboro and Laurel. https://t.co/gu0tyfieXa pic.twitter.com/Oo0Kkr83Af — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) March 17, 2021

TORNADO VIDEO: This was sent in by Lennye Smith near Highway 583 in Brookhaven. https://t.co/d4gHSSr0eJ pic.twitter.com/gZJmCsvKTD — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) March 17, 2021

Apparent Pictures of The tornado in Tuscaloosa #Tornado pic.twitter.com/iOpKgzDbDj — Jackal (@DeathJackal_) March 17, 2021

#Tornado outbreak unfolding in #Alabama. PLEASE stay weather aware and take all warnings seriously! 🌪🌪 https://t.co/MIfRnbDypX — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) March 17, 2021

Incredibly dangerous situation unfolding in Alabama. We just witnessed a tornado on the ground near Cooper in Autauga County around 2pm CDT. Some reports and images are taking a while to come in due to poor cell service. No injuries or serious damage in this area. #alwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/KzVLe1gCWq — Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) March 17, 2021