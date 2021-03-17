Murder suspect arrested after leading Houston police on chase, striking several vehicles

HOUSTON – Investigators said a man with a violent history is in custody following a chase in Houston where he struck several vehicles on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, he did not want to get apprehended, and so, it caused a pursuit,” said T. Michael O’Connor, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas.

The suspect is Jacob Chambliss, 30, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s office. After crashing near Jensen Drive and Liberty Road, Chambliss gave up when faced with a K-9 from the constable’s office.

“We’re relieved to take this individual in custody and get him off the streets,” O’Connor said.

The constable’s office said Chambliss had removed an ankle monitor and was out on a PR bond for a murder charge in Hays County, which is southwest of Austin.

Court records show Chambliss was indicted in 2017 for a stabbing death.

After roughly two years behind bars, Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau said Chambliss requested his $250,000 bond be reduced. Court records show a judge granted a PR bond with GPS monitor in 2019 “under extreme protest” from the prosecutor.

Just last week, court records show the judge revoked the PR bond because of a new warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon that occurred in Hays County.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said a warrant was also issued in Galveston County last week for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said Chambliss could face additional charges in Harris County for the chase, but those details have not been released yet.