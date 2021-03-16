Ask 2: Who is my state representative and how do I contact them?

The American and Texas flags fly outside of a building in Galveston, Texas, in this undated file image.

Question: Who is my state representative and how do I contact them?

Answer: The Texas State Capitol has a website where you can input your Texas city and address to see who represents you in your area.

You can find local state representatives and senators and their respective profiles linked in the results page.

Links to contact the elected officials -- including phone numbers and email addresses -- can be found by clicking on their profiles.

To see who represents you, click here.

