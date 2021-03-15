Houston airports to receive $52M in coronavirus relief funds

HOUSTON – Several airports in the Houston area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $51,954,856 in relief funds following the economic distress caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Monday.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in December as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement that will benefit the health and well-being of travelers in the Houston area.”

A breakdown of what each airport received:

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

CRRSA Act Fund: $33, 190,911

CRRSA Act Concessions: $4,691,547

William P. Hobby Airport

CRRSA Act Fund: $12,501,271

CRRSA Act Concessions: $1,514,127

Ellington Airport

CRRSA Act Fund: $1,514,127

CRRSA Act Concessions: $57,000