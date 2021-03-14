World-renowned Van Gogh exhibit splashing into Houston in late summer

The immersive Van Gogh exhibit is making its Houston debut in late summer.

HOUSTON – After captivating over 2 million visitors in Paris, the immersive Van Gogh exhibit is making its Houston debut in late summer.

The experience features monumental projections that bring the work of Vincent van Gogh to life. Visitors will be mesmerized by moving images that highlight Van Gogh’s most timeless pieces: from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings.

The installation includes the Mangeurs de Pommes de Terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889).

The exhibit is designed by Massimiliano Siccardi, with a soundtrack by Luca Longobardi, who both pioneered immersive digital art experiences in France.

The installation opens in August, and tickets start at $39.99. Pricing and availability vary.

Ad

The Van Gogh exhibit also has an online gift shop, selling branded items such as masks, calendars, clothing, and other products.

The official location for the event has not been announced.