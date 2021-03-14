Tomball City Manager dies in single-vehicle crash in Waller County

Tomball City Manager Rob Hauck died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Waller County, according to a release from the Tomball Police Department.

The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of FM 1774 and Riley Road.

Hauck had been selected as Tomball’s City Manager in 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Chief of Police for Tomball Police Department from 2008 to 2014 and as Tomball’s Assistant City Manager from 2014 to 2018.

Hauck leaves behind his wife, Kathleen Hauck, and their three children: Lauren Hauck Andrade, Madeline Scott, and Conner Scott.