Screen on the Green returning to Discovery Green with family-friendly films

Need a family night out and a semblance of normalcy in a period of social distancing? Screen on the Green, one of downtown Houston’s annual attractions is returning to Discovery Green just in time for Spring.

Admission is free, but registration is required as attendance will be limited.

Attendees will be given their own space on the lawn to ensure social distancing and are invited to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Masks are required at the park.

Currently two movies are scheduled:

March 27

5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Trolls World Tour (PG) 2020, 91 min

Branch and Poppy must unite and protect the other musical troll kingdoms they discover when their unique musical styles are threatened by the sinister heavy metal couple King Thrash and Queen Barb.

April 3

5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) 2020, 99 min

Sonic the Hedgehog sprints into action as he embraces his new home on Earth.

Discovery Green is located at 1500 McKinney St. in downtown Houston. For more information, visit discoverygreen.com/screenonthegreen.

