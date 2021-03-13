HPD: 1 killed, another injured in Houston street fight

HOUSTON – One man was fatally shot and another was injured in a street fight early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident occured at approximately 12:38 a.m. in the 7500 block of Lyons Avenue.

Investigators determined the altercation began after someone was struck by a vehicle. A fight broke about between four men and at some point two of the men were struck by gunfire. One sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen while the other sustained gunshot wounds to his arm and foot.

Both were transported to an area hospital where the victim suffering wounds to his abdomen was declared dead.

The suspects, described as Hispanic males, fled the scene in a white SUV and a white sedan. No additional suspect information was available.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.