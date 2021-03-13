HISD Board approves $12M in CARES Act reimbursement funding

HOUSTON – The board of the Houston Independent School District has approved more than $12 million in CARES Act reimbursement funding.

The money will cover the expenses related to COVID-19, reimbursing numerous costs, such as technology, supplies and distance-learning materials required during the pandemic.

The board also approved allowing K-12 virtual students to take the STAAR test on campus, while students who are attending in-person classes and are not scheduled to take the STAAR test move to remote learning. This decision will help increase social distancing while students take the exam, according to a release.

More on what the board voted on: