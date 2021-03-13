HISD Board approves $12M in CARES Act reimbursement funding

HOUSTON – The board of the Houston Independent School District has approved more than $12 million in CARES Act reimbursement funding.
The money will cover the expenses related to COVID-19, reimbursing numerous costs, such as technology, supplies and distance-learning materials required during the pandemic.
The board also approved allowing K-12 virtual students to take the STAAR test on campus, while students who are attending in-person classes and are not scheduled to take the STAAR test move to remote learning. This decision will help increase social distancing while students take the exam, according to a release.
More on what the board voted on:
- To rename portions of Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and Lamar and Washington high schools. Libraries, gymnasiums and other vital areas of schools will be named for alumni, community leaders, and supporters.
- The Black Box Theatre at Kinder HSPVA will be named for Chandra Wilson, a 1987 graduate. Wilson is best known for her 16-year role as Dr. Miranda Bailey in the TV show “Grey’s Anatomy.”
- The Washington High School auditorium will be named the Senfronia Thompson Auditorium. Thompson is a member of the class of 1957. She has served longer than any other woman as a member of the Texas House of Representatives.
- The board also approved the purchase of musical instruments to support piano, band, choir, orchestra, mariachi, jazz, guitar, and other related programs. The district will spend up to $6 million on instruments.