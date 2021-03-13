Galveston County officials preparing for busy spring break as Texas reopens at 100% capacity

GALVESTON COUNTY – This is the first weekend since Texas has reopened at 100% capacity and the state’s mask mandate was lifted.

For many, this is also the beginning of spring break - and Galveston is often one of the top spots for visitors.

Galveston’s tourism officials said they are planning for a busy spring break on the Island.

“We’re really looking forward to next week,” said Michael Woody, Galveston’s chief tourism officer. “What we are seeing right now for next week is bookings are already over 80%. So, if people are looking to come, we encourage them to book soon.”

Woody said COVID-19 sanitation protocols are in place and many businesses are still requiring masks to help maintain a safe environment for visitors.

“There is over 30 million people within a 300-mile radius of Galveston, and for many of them we have the closest beach,” Woody added.

The sand and surf are the exact reason Maria Hernandez and her family decided to visit Galveston for spring break this year.

“The people here are so loving and caring,” Hernandez said

City officials said they expect things to pick up next week when most of the Houston area is on spring break.

Woody said around 3,000 people are expected to visit the Island this year, which is consistent with the tourism number from previous years.