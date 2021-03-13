GALLERY: Trebly Park breaks ground in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – The ground has been broken on the construction of a new neighborhood park in downtown Houston.

Trebly Park is a playful L-shaped plot located at 1515 Fannin St. The park has previously been referred to as Southern Downtown Park.

On Friday morning, the Downtown Redevelopment Authority, along with city officials and local leaders, kicked off the construction with a groundbreaking ceremony.

According to officials, Trebly Park will feature Tout Suite, a fast-casual cafe operated by La Vie de St Concepts, the creators behind Tout Suite in EaDo and SWEET. It will also include large and small breed dog runs, tranquil seating areas, and a flexible event lawn.

The park will tout a robust public art program, which is kicked off with an inaugural gateway installation by German studio Quintessenz and an artful playscape by Brooklyn-based artist duo Chiaozza, according to the agency.

Ad

Officials expect the park to be completed in March 2022.