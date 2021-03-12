Matthew McConaughey calls on stars like George Strait, Willie Nelson for virtual concert benefiting Texas storm victims

Matthew McConaughey on Friday announced “We’re Texas,” a benefit concert he described as a “virtual revival where we can all come together to help Texas recover from the winter storm.”

The concert will feature music performances by Willie Nelson, Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone and others.

The event will be hosted by McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey and will benefit the Just Keep Livin Texas Relief Fund.

The concert will stream live on McConaughey’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. on March 21.

“100% of all the donations will benefit so many organizations on the ground now and in the months to come,” wrote McConaughey in a social media post promoting the event.

To donate or learn more, visit jklivinFoundation.org.