Driver injured in crash involving Katy ISD bus, police say

Cy-Fair Fire Department Crews respond to a crash involving a Katy ISD school bus in the 6100 block of Peek Rd. near Beckendorff Rd. Friday in Katy.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a driver was injured in a crash involving a Katy Independent School District bus, according to Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The crash was reported Friday around 2:45 p.m. in the 23100 block of Stockdick Road.

The school district said its bus was hit by another vehicle. Firefighters said 16 high school students and two adults on board the bus were evaluated at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to an area hospital as a precaution, according to Katy ISD.

The cause of the crash has not been released.