Comedian Dave Chapelle is coming back to Houston

HOUSTON – Comedian Dave Chapelle is making his way back to Houston in March.

The three-day show will be held from March 23-25 at the House of Blues. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster on Friday at 10 a.m.

In January, Chapelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled in Austin, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled.

The Venue said its top priority is to protect fans, artists and staff during events and will follow the federal public health guidelines.

According to a release, each ticket holder will have to take a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test upon arrival at the venue. Officials said if the person tests positive for COVID-19, that person and all members of the same household will not be allowed inside the venue.

Officials said staff members will be required to wear masks at all times.

COVID-19 testing will begin between 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. for those seated on the floor. Those who are seated on the lower balcony will be tested between 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the upper balcony seatholders will begin at 6:30 p.m.